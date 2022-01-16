How do school principals and superintendents raise the test scores and academic success of their students? They devise programs and incentives to help motivate their clientele. Sports, fine arts, academic clubs, and many other activities are ways to include students in the day-to-day operations of the school.
When students are engaged, they are connected to the inner working of what school is all about. The goal is to provide a safe and quality education for all students. Not all students are interested in sports, so schools provide other activities and clubs for varied interests.
In Orange County Public Schools several years ago a principal was hired to increase a very poor academic situation.
Dr. Angela Murphy-Osborne was hired as the new principal. Her first task was to fill all the open teaching slots. Because of low-performing students and expectations, teachers did not stay long. Attrition by teachers and staff was overwhelming.
After filling teaching and staff positions, she created a new position. This position proved to be genius. Murphy-Osborne hired an attendance clerk. Why an attendance clerk?
To play sports it is imperative student-athletes are in attendance daily. If they miss, coaches are finding out where they are. If they are ill or have a problem, coaches are contacting them and helping them anyway possible. The attendance clerk was providing this care factor.
The next thing this brilliant principal did was to include teachers and staff in developing a vision for the school.
Again, this is exactly what successful coaches do every year with their programs. Their vision was to raise attendance rates. If the students are in school, then their academic success increases exponentially.
This is one of the many reasons school districts hire former coaches as their administrators. Coaches understand how to increase student attendance and motivate staff. Murphy-Osborne fostered an environment focused on maximizing instructional time using coaches’ tried and true techniques.
The attendance clerk was on the phone to parents whenever a student did not show up to school. Students and parents felt valued. The absentee rate dropped instantly.
The school set up an optional after-school tutoring program. Students who made it to 80 percent of the sessions would earn a field trip, ice cream parties, and other exciting activities. Murphy-Osborne said everything was tied to an incentive.
A study by Harvard showed only 29% of healthy middle and high school students feel their school provides a caring, encouraging environment. When students have a strong, positive connection to their schools, academic results follow. Coaches have known this for ages and Murphy-Osborne proved this at the elementary level as well.
Thought for the week: “Our chief want in life is somebody who shall make us do what we can.”
– Emerson
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator and football coach, mentoring young minds for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
