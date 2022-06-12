Finances keep getting scarcer for school budgets. With this mind, in some districts, spending per pupil on athletes far outpaces spending per pupil in core subjects.
Colorado Examples
A research of some large Colorado high schools indicated athletics occupied almost 10 percent of each school’s overall budget. Per pupil spending in athletics was nearly double over non-athletic students.
In comparison to athletic spending, another Colorado school district emphasized a focus on academics. This district’s mission was to educate every student on core subjects.
This school district earned educational excellence ratings. Their students graduated 10% higher than other districts throughout the state.
In addition, their students performed significantly better in English, reading, math and science on ACT tests.
Research usually shows what the researcher is aiming to find, but not always.
Texas Research
Along with many others, I have also researched budget expenditures of school districts in Texas.
My research determined only 3-4% of the total budget went to athletics.
other Countries
How does the United States compare to other countries? Other countries do not have athletics in their school budgets.
According to The Atlantic, author Amanda Ripley said American children spend twice the time playing sports than Korean children. Countries like Finland and Germany have club sports outside of the school for children to participate.
Ripley said most countries do not staff, manage, transport, insure or promote sports.
Athletics, academics should go hand-in-hand
The question is: Why does America value sports more than other countries? Does this enhance the quality of life for children?
I believe sports are important. I also believe you get what you pay for. Whatever the emphasis, the product will be produced.
Can sports programs and academic excellence coincide with each other? Many studies identify academics and athletic excellence as going hand-in-hand.
Ask any high school principal if their student’s are more disciplined, have higher graduation rates, fewer dropouts, and higher academic scores when athletic programs are successful and conducted by quality staff members.
The answer is always yes. The fact is, if athletics are considered to be part of the school curriculum, then it needs to be funded properly.
Spending in athletics, particularly football, is much more expensive than supplying a math room. Helmets substitute for pencils, shoulder pads for chalk, buses and gas take the place of textbooks.
It is also interesting to note, spending on athletics does not take away from spending on academics.
Classrooms are fully funded. Students are supplied with proper educational tools for success. If not, then I agree, those school districts need to make academics their priority.
There will always be controversy on this subject. Consequently, coaches must ensure athletic programs are in line with the purpose of educating students for life. Athletics are not above academic programs but instead work hand-in-hand ensuring quality education for students.
Thought for the week:
“There is a choice you must make in life, in everything you do. You must always keep in mind, the choice you make, makes you.”
— Dr. Jack Welch
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
