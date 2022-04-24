Opportunity is what players need. Many parents and players would argue with me about this statement. Many players and parents believe they are entitled to receive a starting job or to be the star athlete.
Entitlement happens even outside the arena of sports. A person having longevity in a company does not always guarantee a promotion. I have heard it said jobs are offered many times by who you know but kept by how you perform.
Some players believe they are entitled to start or play because they are a senior or they started last season. Athletes should earn their spot every day, it should not be handed to them. No player is entitled to have a position without competing for it or competing to keep it.
I had a father complain his son was not starting as a senior. Yes, his son was a good senior player, but he missed several practices. When he missed practice, it allowed a younger player an opportunity to start. The younger player did an outstanding job. He was a leader on and off the field and he improved the overall line play.
This father could not understand. His son had started the previous season. He went on tell me it was not his sons’ fault he missed practice because the family went on a special vacation.
I compare this to a bull rider in the rodeo. Every day the rider must get on the bull. Although, he rode it for the eight seconds yesterday, it does not mean he will today. Performance is daily.
Have you ever heard of the great baseball player Wally Pip? Who is Wally Pip? Wally was a great baseball player of the early 1900’s. He played first base for the New York Yankees.
He led the American League in home runs in 1916 and 1917. Pipp was a home-run king. He is considered to be one of the best power hitters of the dead ball era. If you ask people who Wally Pipp was, most do not know though. How could a prominent player fall off the baseball map?
One day prior to a game, Pip told his coach he did not feel like playing. His coach started a rookie named Lou Gehrig. Gehrig stepped in the starting role and played great. So great that he kept the starting job. Gehrig went on to set the major league record of consecutive starts at 2,130.
When players begin to think they cannot be replaced, many times they receive a rude awakening. Therefore, spring training is one of my favorite times of year. Players have an opportunity to prove themselves daily. Regardless the reason for missing practice or not giving a maximum effort, opportunity is passed to another.
Thought for the week:
“With sports, there’s no entitlement on the field. It’s about numbers. It’s about results. It’s about outcomes.”
— Maynard Webb
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
