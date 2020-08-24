Some high school and college teams are participating in sports this fall and some are not. Both decisions are being scrutinized by the public. Who is right and who is wrong?
No one wants to see a player die. No one wants to see a player become ill. No one wants to see a player injured. The fact is all these things will happen in sports, regardless of all precautions to prevent death, illness and injury.
There is an inherent danger anytime an athlete participates in practice and games. The responsibility of administrators and coaches is to minimize risk as much as possible. With this in mind, we can see different views on how to accomplish this task.
COVID 19 is a real threat to athletes and coaches. Is the threat of COVID 19 as great as the flu? Is it as great as exertional heat exhaustion? Is it as great as injuries to the neck and limbs of the body?
The Texas High School Coaches Association last week reported 314 schools and 244 school districts concluded there were 65,000 athletes currently participating in fall activities. Only 278 student-athletes tested positive to COVID 19 with four traced back to fall athletic camp. There were four hospitalizations and zero deaths. This is less than half a percent for positive cases with participants.
A common statement about whether to participate this fall is one death is too many. Everyone agrees. No one wants to see student-athletes die. However, with fall sports eliminated for many states, how many of those student-athletes will perish regardless of participation? Will the percentage be higher or lower than student-athletes participating in athletics this fall?
Most people believe COVID 19 is real and extremely dangerous. Do the same people understand other communicable diseases are deadly as well? Will the same precautions be used when flu is on the outbreak this fall and winter?
Does everyone understand without contracting any disease there is still a danger with athletic participation? When an athlete puts on a helmet there is a risk of death. There is also an inherent risk in leaving the house each day.
In a recent article by Football Scoop, do politics have a role in the decision to play football this fall, it was reported 17 of 18 states deciding to move football to the spring are led by Democratic governors. Maryland is the only state led by a Republican governor. Of the 32 states allowing teams to play football in the fall, 25 states are led by Republican and seven Democratic governors. Is it a coincidence most Democratic governors favor not playing, while most Republication governors favor allowing teams to play in the fall?
Which is the right thing to do? What are the ramifications of decisions either way? You will have to make your own choice.
Thought for the week, “Don’t base your decisions on advice of those who don’t have any skin in the game.”
— Don W. Davis
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.