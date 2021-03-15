In my opinion, the best coaches are authentic leaders. What exactly is an authentic leader? An authentic leader possesses moral capacity, moral courage, and moral resiliency. They can navigate in difficult situations.
Dr. Jason Mayo explained at the center of authentic leaders is an authentic person. Authentic leaders must be aware of their beliefs and what they stand for. They convey their core values in how they face situations.
Understanding who they are, guides them in how they deal with people. These type leaders mean what they say and say what they mean.
Coaches possessing these qualities ultimately shape their organization accordingly. They shape it by creating an environment in which players and staff feel safe and cared for. This atmosphere gives staff and players confidence and security.
Authentic leaders invite opinions from all stakeholders. They listen attentively. They consider all possibilities. They value and respect others for sharing their views. When an organization is led in this manner, its success will be automatic. Its reputation will attract more authentic leaders.
As assistant superintendent of the Missouri Pacific Railroad, my father supervised the installation of one of the first computerized switching railroad train yards in America.
This was during the period when computers began taking over technology. There was enormous fear computerization would reduce the job force. Many groups were upset, and numerous complaints were being logged against the railroad for instituting this new technology.
I will never forget my father coming home and raving about a man who was supporting this new technology. This man stood with my father and explained this new computerized switching train yard would not delete but would only shift jobs.
His name was Martin Luther King, Jr. and he stood with my father in explaining this innovation of how railroads would incorporate computers for efficiency.
Reverend King is one of my favorite examples of an authentic leader. He fought violence with nonviolence through the Civil Rights Movement.
One of his highest values was nonviolence, no matter how ugly and violent others were to him and his cause. He cared about the rights for all men and women.
I believe authentic leaders are genuine, moral, and character-based leaders. Coaches with integrity and are committed to building enduring organizations have this kind of purpose.
They stay the course to their core values and have courage to build their program to meet the needs of all their stakeholders. They recognize the importance of their leadership to society.
Thought for the week:
“You do not need to decorate your words to make them clear. Say it plain and save some breath for breathing.”
— Kansas Hall of Fame Coach Bill Freeman
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled Foundations of Coaching (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
