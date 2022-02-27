The NFL legend running back Adrian Peterson will not face felony domestic violence charges, despite initially being booked for the serious offense.
The 36-year-old former all-pro player was arrested for domestic violence, but the L.A. District Attorney will not pursue charges. The case will be sent to the City Attorney and Peterson could face misdemeanor domestic charges, though.
Peterson is alleged to have attempted to remove his wife’s wedding ring, which caused minor marks to her hand. His wife is defending her husband in wake of the domestic violence arrest. Her statement was at no point did Peterson hit her. The argument between the two happened on a plane in Los Angeles.
Peterson’s wife reportedly said they had a verbal argument on the plane. She further stated the argument was a private matter and asked everyone to respect their privacy. For his part, Peterson was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence and denied hitting Ashley. Apparently, because the ring left a scratch on Ashley’s finger, he was arrested.
The star running back has dealt with adversity his entire life. When he was just 7 years old, he witnessed his brother getting killed by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle. During his teens, he lived in a poor neighborhood in Texas. During this time, his father was serving time in prison. Prior to being drafted into the NFL, his stepbrother was murdered.
Adrian has been battling obstacles throughout his life. He has dealt with them head on.
In recent times during his NFL career, his 2-year-old son was the victim of child abuse by Peterson’s ex-wife’s boyfriend. The young boy died from serious head injuries.
Whether we like it or not, adversity is part of life.
Adrian has dealt with an overwhelming amount of adversity. Overcoming adversity is one of the biggest hurdles we face. As Havelock Ellis wrote, Pain and death are part of life. To reject them is to reject life itself.
Regardless of the size of problems, we all will experience hardships throughout our life. We will encounter struggle, challenges, difficulties and at times, heart wrenching moments. Is this meant to be a negative, cynical assessment of what we must look forward to?
Athletes continually find themselves growing stronger as a person from going through adversity. Learning to deal with and overcoming adversity is what builds character. Players and coaches become more resilient from the tough times they encounter.
All challenges and difficulties we successfully encounter in life serves to strengthen our will. By overcoming obstacles, we gain confidence, and this gives us the ability to conquer future adverse situations.
I am pulling for Adrian and his wife to get over this problem and have a happy life. When people respond positively and constructively to their biggest challenges, the qualities of strength, courage, character and perseverance emerge.
Thought for the week:
“Things that I go through, I’ve said a thousand times, it helps me play this game to a different level. I’m able to kind of release a lot of my stress through this sport, so that’s what I plan on doing.”
– Adrian Peterson
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
