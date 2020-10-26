A friend emails a daily devotional to an educator membership group all over the state. His group is called Educators Christian Fellowship. For likeminded educators and friends, this daily devotional encourages teachers, administrators and staff throughout the week. God is present in the classroom through the acts and deeds of educators every day.
The establishment clause of the United States Constitution prohibits the government from making any law respecting an establishment of religion. This clause not only forbids government from establishing an official religion, but also prohibits government actions unduly favoring one religion over another. This provision applies to local governments such as school districts, community colleges and public universities.
Our nation’s founders rebelled against a country having a state religion. Many believed a state religion or endorsement of one religion over any others should be precluded in order to protect all Americans’ freedom to practice religion of their choice. Accordingly, over the years, courts have held government-sponsored prayer is not appropriate in places like public schools.
A common meme on social networks proclaims God should be returned to the classroom. Bumper sticker messages of this nature tend to misrepresent the fact most Texas schools are governed by faithful trustees and managed by administrators called to serve children. Many of these people are also members of local churches.
The meme overlooks the presence of student-led prayers and active organizations like Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Athletes in Action. It also overlooks countless acts divinely inspired kindness and love demonstrated by our teachers and coaches each day.
People might be tempted to repost a message saying God should be returned to the classroom. These folks may be unaware many educators belong to Educators Christian Fellowship and begin their school day with a Scripture and daily devotional. Maybe, someone should create a meme celebrating the presence of God and Godly servants in our schools routinely achieving miracles with humble grace that could only be accomplished with divine guidance from His hand.
So, is God in our classrooms? Regardless of religious affiliation, administrators, teachers and staff live daily with their beliefs and these beliefs are demonstrated in their actions and personality. Neither the classroom nor the school in general can force people to leave their feelings on the doorsteps of the institution as they enter.
Public schools may not advance any specific religion or discriminate in their treatment of different religions. However, they must avoid acting or failing to act in any way preventing students from exercising their right to religious expression and observation.
The Free Exercise Clause prohibits actions preventing individuals from observing their religious practices. Religious accommodations are under requirements of the Free Exercise Clause. Consequently, public school students have several rights when it comes to their religious beliefs.
Thought for the week, “I believe in the sun, even when it is not shining. I believe in love even when I feel it or not, and I believe in God even when He is silent.”
— Message found on a cellar wall in Cologne after WWII.
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of Foundations of Coaching (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
