Even though the Fourth of July has passed, people in the Greenville-area who wish to express their patriotism with a new American flag will be able to replace their faded or tattered flags at no cost for the remainder of July.
Town & Country Insurance Agency in Greenville is hosting the exchange. The service project was largely inspired by Assistant Manager Shannon Hansen’s experiences as a Cub Scout mom.
“I just remember my husband and son participating in those sweet flag retirement ceremonies at campouts and how meaningful they were,” Hansen told the Herald-Banner. “I just think that with the tough times that our country is going through right now, that it’s even more important to celebrate our flag and America.”
The flag exchange at Town & Country began on Flag Day (June 14), and is continuing for the rest of July. In addition to exchanging new flags for old, worn ones at no cost, people who do not currently have a flag but want one may purchase a flag for $10, which the insurance agency will donate to a local charity.
“I ordered 50 flags to begin with, but if enough people are interested we’ll be happy to order more,” Hansen said. “It’s just all about supporting our country’s flag, and respectfully retiring those that are old and worn.”
Those interested in exchanging their faded and/or tattered flags free of charge can visit Town & County Insurance Agency at 9801 Wesley St., Suite 103, in Greenville, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
