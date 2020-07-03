Three regional bands are booked to play at a country festival on the outdoor stage at the Empty Glass Steakhouse & Saloon in downtown Greenville Saturday, July 4.
The show, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature Empty Glass owner Charlie Brookins’ band, the Double 7 Band, as well as two bands based out of Stephenville, the Buck Fuffalo Band and the Cottonwood Crows.
Fuffalo, who used to perform as a stand-up comedian in Fort Worth and Austin, is known for interweaving a lot of humor into his shows, and recently released an album titled Fables and Folklore of the 21st Century. He cites the songwriting talents of John Prine, Marty Robbins and Kris Kristofferson as major sources of inspiration.
The Cottonwood Crows, on the other hand, are a group of five Stephenville locals who decided to form a band to take advantage of the healthy nightclub and bar scene in Stephenville. They claim neo-traditional country sing/songwriter Ryan Bingham, alternacountry artist Cody Canada and southern rockers Six Market Blvd. as some of their primary influences. Best known for their single, “Back to You,” off of their second album, they released another single in May, called Seattle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.