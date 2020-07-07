Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH is seeking donations to assist with its Meals For At Risk Kids (M.A.R.K.) program during the summer.
Every weekend the FISH sends home bags of easy-to-prepare food for children who are at risk of going hungry over the weekend. To fill 1,000 bags, the agency is seeking as many of these items as possible:
• Snack Fruit cups
• Chicken or Beef Ramen noodles
• Single serving Cereal boxes
• Snack packs of Cookies
• Canned Ravioli
• Chicken Vienna sausages
• Snack-size Cheezits
• Individual snack Pudding cups (chocolate or vanilla)
• Single serving self-stable Milk
Items can be purchased drop them off at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home, 5100 Interstate 30 in Greenville. Donations of gift cards for Brookshires or Walmart can also be dropped off or donations can be made directly through the FISH website at http://hcsmfish.org and
indicate it's for MARK meals.
