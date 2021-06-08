The music of the French Quarter is expected to be transported about 470 miles to the northwest this weekend, as downtown Greenville offers a little bit of New Orleans during the inaugural NOLA Fest.
The one day event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market, 2500 Bois D’Arc Street in Greenville and will include the weekly Farmers Market session, along with live music, a car show and food trucks.
Visitors are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to make a day of it, as the Market Stage will begin offering live music starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring performances from the Bois D’ Arc Dixieland Band, The Blues Doctors, Jay-B & The Zydeco Posse’ and The Stratoblasters.
The Wesley Street Cruisers is also set to present a custom car show during the event, with judging from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Food trucks are expected to include offerings from Kona Ice, Lost Creek Catering and Dos Gringos Locos.
The event will not be “BYOB” but an adult beverage tent will be available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
NOLA Fest is being presented by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Economic Development Corporation.
Additional information is available online at greenvillechamber.com/events/details/nola-fest-7626 or by calling the Chamber at 903-455-1510.
