Auditions are scheduled for the latest presentation by Greenville Family Theater, which has scheduled the musical “Newsies” this summer.
Individual vocal auditions will be conducted from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at The Landing, 2920 Lee Street, in Greenville.
Interested persons will need to select a 20-minute time slot.
Call Backs will be 5 p.m. March 20 at 5 p.m.
Dance auditions will be from 1 to 2 p.m. March 20 for everyone auditioning. Dance call for advanced dancers will be the same day from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Those participating will need to bring an up-to-date acting resume; a recent headshot; 16-32 bars of a song from a musical; and a 30-60 second monologue from a musical, play, or book (Character roles only, If unsure about a character role, prepare a monologue.)
Additional information on the audition process is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ef3hy3bu
Greenville Family Theater will be bringing Newsies to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium stage July 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.