Multiple businesses and organizations in Hunt County are hosting blood drives with Carter BloodCare, due to the reported critical shortage of blood supplies heading into the summer months.
• Hunt Regional Medical Center is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, at 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard E. in Greenville. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Hillary Smith at 903-408-7790.
• Splash Kingdom is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, at 6501 Interstate 30 Frontage Road in the parking lot. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Holli Wilson at 903-455-4040.
Sunrise Salon & Suites will also host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at 2701 Sunset Strip in the parking lot To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Ashley Sneed at 903-303-9821.
• GEUS is hosting a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at 2810 Wesley St. in the parking lot. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kami Williams at (903) 457-2831.
Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers.
Donors may choose to wear a face covering and masks will be available for donors who request them. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation.
All mask policies will be followed at the blood drive locations and proof of vaccination will not be required..
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
