Well it’s 2022 and February is known as Black History Month. Black History is an essential key to understanding our nation’s past, present and future.
I would like to share with you “Our Legendary Carver High School.” The new Carver school opened its doors in 1951 and closed in 1967. My class was the last graduating class of Carver. When Carver began, says the late Clell Davidson, a new attitude should be toward learning. The faculty, parents and community created a “can do” attitude to get students to believe more in themselves. James A. Starks was the principal and at each commencement exercise reminded parents that Carver High School was in the polishing business; each kind of metal you send to us, we can make it shine brighter.
During this time, Carver had to deal with a mindset of two periods. One was being separate but equal, which actually meant being separate but never equal. The second was to make do or do without. The faculty and students were so busy trying to get the best out of what they did have, they seldom looked up to see what they didn’t have.
Let’s take a moment to borrow a few words from the school’s Alma Mater. Feast the lambs with food and knowledge that the sheep have had. Whether or not you would interpret the above quote as being true, we’re sure that the lambs of Carver were served a great section of educational food by a great faculty. The Carver years welcomed three principals, 69 teachers and 5,400 students. Some teachers taught two or more subjects. A major point: all Carver teachers got degrees from at least 80 miles from their homes. These degrees were earned before the University of North Texas or East Texas State integrated.
Carver High left an incredible legacy. Three major factors that Carver had during its years were: 1. The teacher was in charge of the classroom during this era. 2. The faculty was able to get us to believe in ourselves. 3. Our parents always played an important role in our learning.
Carver faculty from 1951-1967:
Frank McDaniels, Martha Coffey, Bessie Downs, Gwendolyn Davidson, Bobbie Deering, Pasty Freeman, Audra Gipson, Dell Verna Hall, Willie Frank Hill, David Hurd, James Johnson, Domingo Johnson, Eula Jones, Annie Malone, Jack McKinney, Dorothy Parker, Lois McDaniels, Betty Reed, Patricia Brown, Vernon Coleman, Louise Daniels, O’Thelma Davidson, Robert Fleming, June Crawley, Cornelia Boss, Marcus Harris, Opal Hill, James Hutchings, Billie Johnson, Neldrene Johnson, Arrestor Lewis, Robert McCurin, Herbert Norris, Leverta Pope, Bobby Ray, Bryant Richards, Addie Champion, Floyd Daniels, Clell Davidson, Nina Durham, Eugene Vinnie, Myrna Gilstrap, James Griffin, George Hicks, Alfred Hinson, Yvette Hutchings, Billy Johnson, Russell Johnson, Syvester Mays, Verge Norman, Milton Palmer, Effie Polk, Dorothy Ray, Carl Ross, Solon Richardson, Ernestine Sunday, Ezekiel Tolbert, Patricia Wallick, John Williams, Beaufort Jackson, Troy Sparks, Patty Syvester, Claudia Turner, James Weatherall, Shirley Williams, Charlie Tave, Eunice Thomas, Carl Watts and Billie Webster.
Thanks again to the entire Carver faculty, parents and the Greenville community for the many contributions made on our behalf.
Dr.Nixon is a Greenville resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.