What is servant leadership? There are many books written about this topic The phrase is used frequently in leadership conferences. What is it? How can it be described?
The best way to describe servant leadership is what Texas A&M University-Commerce football players did during last week’s devastating winter storm. The storm took out power, crippled Commerce’s water supply and shut down businesses.
Head Coach David Bailiff circled his football team captains and devised a plan to help citizens in need. Working with college and city officials, water was supplied to needy citizens.
Throughout his coaching career, Coach Bailiff has built an impressive set of leadership credentials. He has been influential during critical periods of time of helping people in need. Prior to his position at A&M-Commerce, along with his coaches and players at Rice University, his group helped numerous people during Hurricane Harvey.
Everyone in Bailiff’s circle of influence (coaches and players alike) were energetic and positive, and excited to follow him into action this last week. Everyone felt his passion. His leadership approach help motivate everyone to another level of service.
When Coach Bailiff shared his vision on responsibilities of helping others, seeking no reward or publicity, people underneath his tutelage responded. His ultimate mission and goal were to help anyone in the city without water. He, along with his coaches and players, moved into action.
Bailiff had workers setup stationary water stations filling water bottles and had others walking door to door handing out crates of water to needy households. Person after person receiving water could not thank servers enough. Some of these folks had been without water for several days.
The culture of an organization mimics their leadership. Coach Bailiff’s leadership is creating vision and values with his coaches and players. This culture will radiate throughout all the people underneath his leadership and influence for a lifetime.
Bailiff’s passion served as motivation and is obviously producing servant leaders for life.
This virtuous cycle of selfless leadership is branding the football program. Servant leadership is what a team concept is all about. Doing for others without expecting something in return. Proverbs 27:17 says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.”
Teams with a servant leadership culture believe players are cared for and put first. Why will A&M-Commerce players believe this? Because they see their leaders doing great acts of kindness for people in need. Providing servant leadership speaks more words than any lecture ever could.
Thought for the week, “The smallest good deed is better than the best intention,”
Don Davis
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled Foundations of Coaching (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
