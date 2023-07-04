Local bibliophiles can rest assured their favorite library is in line for a major capital improvement project.
The Greenville City Council voted last week to approve a roof repair and/or upgrade for the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
In a June 27 memo to the Council Director of Administrative Services/Finance GP Ippolito noted the effort was planned to be a part of the March 2023 Certificate of Obligation Bond, with a line-item budget of $300,000.
“City Facilities staff did their due diligence in gathering three quotes and assessing various options to repair and upgrade the roof to fix all current issues with future durability in mind,” Ippolito said.
The decision was to go with a high-performance restoration roof system at $212,989, with a high-performance wall waterproofing system at $8,460 and a window restoration at $21,362.
“To address repairing the roof and preventative future rain damage which the library has had a variety of issues with that lead to the current state of the library roof,” Ippolito said. “This totals out to $242,811, which came in below the budgeted $300,000.”
The Council voted to award the bid to Castro Roofing, as part of the Consent Calendar during the June 27 agenda.
