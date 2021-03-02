Texas is 185 years old today.
The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Boulevard in Greenville is celebrating Texas Independence Day, the birthday of the Lone Star State, with a party, starting at 1 p.m., with cake, trivia, a book display and more.
Hunt County residents are currently able to buy fireworks to celebrate Texas Independence Day. The sales began Thursday and continue through tonight.
A state law adopted in 2015, which went into effect in 2016, allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, March 2; San Jacinto Day, April 21; and Memorial Day, which falls on May 31 this year.
But even though the additional sales dates were approved, it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.