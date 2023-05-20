Organizers of an effort to call for an election on $65 million in bonds for a new recreation center and other civic improvements say their petition drive received enough certified signatures to require a vote to be called.
“It felt very good to get that call yesterday from the City Secretary,” Lee Pierce, one of the chairs of the Let Us Vote group, said Friday.
The organization was seeking to call for a public vote on the Greenville City Council’s decision to issue the Certificates of Obligation, a form of municipal debt that requires no voter approval. The coalition needed to submit signatures of at least 5% of the registered voters within the city limits, or roughly 780 names, in order for the petition to be vaiid.
The petition submitted May 11 included more than 1,000 signatures, of which it was determined Thursday that enough were of registered local voters.
The council was expected Tuesday to formally authorize the sale of the bonds.
“They can’t move forward on the bonds at this point,” Pierce said.
It is likely the council will now call for a vote on the next uniform election date, which would be November 7.
“It is back to them to make the next move, put it on the ballot and to let the people know what’s going on,” Pierce said.
The agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting had not been posted as of noon Friday and City Attorney Daniel Ray could not immediately be reached for comment about the issue.
Representatives of the coalition have said they are neutral on the merits of proposed recreation projects, but they oppose a lack of public input on a significant expenditure and the accumulation of new debt.
The city’s proposal includes a 100,000-square-foot recreation center at the SportsPark. Preliminary plans call for four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickleball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room.
Plans also include an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking.
The Reecy Davis Center would also be renovated and expanded by 25,000 square feet to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.