LEONARD — For 144 years, the residents of the Fannin County town of Leonard have celebrated the anniversary of the community’s birth by hosting a picnic, which also involves a parade, live music, carnival rides and fireworks.
The tradition continues during “Good Vibes,” the 144th Annual Leonard Picnic, at the Leonard City Park July 20-22.
Leonard’s annual picnic, held during the third weekend in July, began in 1880, when settlers gathered on July 22 to celebrate the sale of the new town’s first lots.
Activities this year include live music, a carnival, food trucks, a pageant, vendors, a fishing tournament, a beer/wine garden, a cake/pie auction, cornhole and horsehoe tournaments, volleyball, softball, and golf tournaments and more.
Featured performers on Thursday night, July 20 will be the Blandelles at the Pavilion, Matt Hillyer and Two Tons of Steel July 21 and the Chad Cooke Band, Braxton Keith and Josh Ward on the Big Stage July 22. The finale is a fireworks show.
Sponsorships are still available and additional information about the picnic is available online at leonardchamber.com/annual-picnic
