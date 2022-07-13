People strolling down Lee Street in Greenville on Saturday, July 30 might be in for an unusual sight when they encounter a group of artists seated with sketchbooks as they draw their favorite bits of downtown scenery.
Named “Drawn Downtown,” the group cityscape sketching session will be part of a workshop led by Hunt County artist/art professor Emily Broussard, and will be hosted by At the Top Gallery at the Uptown Forum.
“I want to emphasize that the workshop is friendly for all skill levels,” Broussard said. “I’ll start with a brief demonstration about perspective and other basic landscape sketching techniques (inside At the Top Gallery). Then, we’ll go outside to draw.
“While those who participate will be welcome to venture out as far as they want to, I’m going to recommend that they position themselves along Lee Street in front of the Uptown Forum and the Texan Theater, that way I can be nearby to give instruction as needed,” Broussard explained.
The workshop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. It will cost $40 to participate, and drawing pencils, a sketchbook and bottled water will be included in the price. However, participants are asked to bring their own folding chairs for the sketching session.
Broussard is an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce and an instructor at the Russell Farm Art Center in Burleson. At both institutions, she teaches courses dealing with a broad range of techniques and mediums, which include figure drawing, oil painting, watercolor painting and printmaking.
In May, Broussard created “live art” at the inaugural Hunt County Festival of the Arts when she sketched portraits of Ukrainian refugees from photographs while passersby perused her and others’ work.
“That was actually my first time doing live art,” Broussard said. “This workshop will also be my first dealing with landscapes. At the Russell Farm Art Center in Burleson, I’ve led workshops on still lifes and figure drawing, but this will be my first one about landscapes.”
Those interested in seeing more of Broussard's work can view it on her website, www.emilybroussardfineart.com, on her Facebook page, or on Instagram at @660broussard.
In addition of hosting workshops like Broussard’s, At the Top Art Gallery serves as both a place for local artists to showcase their work and as a source of original work for art lovers to buy for their homes and businesses.
