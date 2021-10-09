Each school day, high school students throughout Hunt County roll up their sleeves and get to work in their various career education classes.
Above, is a slideshow of photos we took while visiting some vocational classes in Caddo Mills, Boles and Greenville. In all of these classes (and more, both offered at these schools and at others), students have opportunities to earn professional certifications to give them a head start in the job market.
Some of these photos will appear in Tuesday's print edition of the Herald-Banner, with a full story about career education programs offered at several schools throughout Hunt county.
