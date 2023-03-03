AUSTIN — A new bill would create paid parental leave for all full-time employees in Texas.
House Bill 2604, known as the Texas Family Act, would give all full-time Texas employees access to paid parental leave up to 12 months from the birth of the baby or the adoption of a child.
It was filed by the state. Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, a Houston Democrat.
“In this day and age, working Texas families should not have to choose between their only source of income or their newborn baby,” Morales Shaw said.
The bill requires Texas employers to contribute 0.15% of the employee’s wages to a Texas Family Fund, housed in the Texas Workforce Commission. The TWC would then administer wage replacement when an individual is on paid parental leave.
Participation in the fund will allow employees to receive a percentage of their check up to $1,000 a week for a maximum of 12 weeks.
Morales Shaw said company participation in the fund will also improve recruitment and retention.
State Rep. Donna Howard, an Austin Democrat and chair of Texas Women’s Health Caucus, said the bill is an added layer to shore up Texas families in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end Roe v. Wade.
Texas also has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, which disproportionately impacts minority mothers. A recent report found that most such deaths were preventable.
Howard said the fund will allow Texas families to spend more time with their newborns while also allowing mothers to recover before returning to work.
“The house is focused this session on families, on supporting moms and babies in Texas families. This piece of legislation will help us achieve that goal,” Howard said.
According to data by Every Texan, about 74% of Texans do not have access to any form of paid family leave, resulting in the average income loss of $3,000.
Every Texans estimates 140,000 households will benefit from the program.
Morales Shaw said she is hopeful the bill will pass this session, particularly as Republicans in the House have shown support for similar measures.
Under the leadership of House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, the state’s lower chamber now gives 12 weeks of paid parental leave to House staffers and employees during session times. The House also created a fund to allow offices to hire additional staff to cover for employees on leave.
Phelan also named expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers up to 12 months postpartum as a legislative priority.
“The Texas House’s new paid parental leave policy is meaningful progress that I think all of our members and staffs can be proud of — it reiterates our chamber’s commitment to supporting our mothers and fathers, including adoptive parents, and children, regardless of the other policymaking at hand while we are in Austin,” Phelan previously told reporters.
