AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers have a few weeks left to file bills for the 88th legislative session.
As of Thursday, more than 2,300 bills had been filed. This week, legislators filed bills on parental rights, health care, elections and more.
Here is some of the most prominent new legislation filed this week.
COVID-19
- House Bill 1491: Suspends entry of a non-United States resident from designated countries into Texas while the federal government is under any COVID-19 public health declaration, including a public health emergency declaration, any vaccine mandates for certain professionals or while any travel warnings are in place. Any person who enters will be immediately expelled. Filed by Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian.
EDUCATION
- HB 1507: Prohibits public school programs dedicated to celebrating or providing special instruction regarding a sexual preference. Sanctions include a fine up to $10,000, the termination or suspension of a teacher permit, or any other sanctions deemed appropriate. Filed by Rep. Ken King, R-Hemphill.
- HB 1548: Raises the salaries of public school teachers by $15,000, and provides a 25% wage increase for other full-time district employees. Filed by Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock.
- HB 1655: Requires parental consent for students to check out books deemed to contain “sexually relevant material” from a school library. Filed by Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco.
- HB 1658: Grants parents access to records relating to library materials checked out by their child from a school library. Filed by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake.
- HB 1672: Raises the average daily attendance allotment for public school students from $6,160 to $6,700. Filed by Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond.
- Senate Bill 562: Requires that a parent or guardian be notified before school personnel conduct a threat assessment of a student and allow the parent to be present during the assessment. Filed by Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Amarillo.
- SB 574: Creates a School Violence Victims’ Compensation Fund where families are entitled to $1 million if their child or family member dies from gun violence on a school campus, $250,000 for those who are injured and $100,000 for those who suffer mental or emotional disability from the incident. Filed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio.
- SB 575: Ends qualified immunity for peace officers employed by local governments or the state, allowing individuals harmed by the officers, actions or failure to act, to hold those officers liable for damages and/or violation of their rights. Filed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio.
ELECTIONS
- HB 1536: Allows an individual who will be 18 on Election Day to vote in the previous primary. Filed by Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin.
- HB 1671: Creates a civil penalty of $25,000 for ballot harvesting. Ballot harvesting is when political operatives collect absentee ballots from voters’ homes and drop them off at a polling place or election site. Filed by Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Houston.
FOSTER CARE
- HB 1517: Requires a third-party audit of the rules, minimum standards and contract requirements that apply to licensed child-placing agencies, residential child-care facilities, foster homes, kinship care homes and adoptive homes to be completed by Dec. 31. Filed by Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls. A companion bill was filed in the Senate by Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Amarillo.
HEALTH CARE
- HB 1649: Requires health insurances to cover certain fertility preservation services under certain health benefit plans. Filed by Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson.
- HB 1664: Directs the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee to conduct a separate study on maternal death among Black women to be completed by Step. 1, 2024. Filed by Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston.
- SB 550: Creates an express lane option for determining eligibility and enrolling versus individuals in Medicaid or the child health plan program. Filed by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas.
HIGHER EDUCATION
- HB 1509: Requires public higher education institutions to deliver any annual report on Sept. 1 of every year on financial support provided to nonprofit media outlets. Filed by Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco.
HOUSING
- HB 1523: Establishes a housing mobility program to provide grants and incentives to landlords to accept tenants participating in the house choice voucher program in counties with more than 500,000 residents. Filed by Rep. Elizabeth Campos, D-San Antonio.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- HB 1524: Requires correctional officers to wear body cameras that must remain activated while on duty. Filed by Rep. Carl Sherman Sr., D-DeSoto.
- HB 1708: Requires Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities to maintain a temperature between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Filed by Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg.
ILLEGAL DRUGS
- HB 1581: Raises the offense to a second-degree felony for the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance that results in serious bodily injury. Raises the offense to a first-degree felony for the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance that results in death. Filed by Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville.
LGBTQ
- HB 1532: Prohibits physicians or medical personnel from providing any gender-affirming treatment or care of minors. Violations will result in the revocation of licenses, certifications or authorizations. Filed by Rep. Nate Scatzline, R-Fort Worth.
- HB 1679: States a mental health provider engages in unprofessional conduct if they attempt to change a minor’s sexual orientation to the gender they were assigned at birth or eliminate or reduce a minor’s sexual preference toward the same gender. Unprofessional misconduct is subject to disciplinary action. Filed by Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston.
TRAINING
- HB 1502: Requires certain judges and attorneys to receive trauma-informed training. Filed by Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Plano.
- HB 1632: Requires the Secretary of State’s Office to provide a standardized training program in election law and procedure for presiding or alternate election judges. Filed by Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston.
- HB 1675: Requires law enforcement departments to establish and administer a border operations training program for peace officers sampled by local law enforcement agencies. Filed by Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall.
OTHER
- HB 1519: Prohibits state elected officials and specific-purpose committees that support, oppose or assist a statewide office holder or member of the Legislature from receiving political contributions during a special legislative session. Current law prohibits contributions during the regular session. Filed by Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin.
- SB 566: Prohibits state agencies from using appropriated money to sponsor, partner with, donate to or otherwise provide financial support to any news media outlet. Filed by Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
- SB 573: Requires municipal buildings to have an exterior key box to provide first responders with immediate access to the building. Filed by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
- SB 596: Enacts a two-year term limit for U.S. senators from Texas. Filed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio.
- SB 600: Enacts a five-year minimum prison sentence for anyone convicted of smuggling an individual where the victim suffered from sexual assault, serious bodily injury or death. Filed by Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury.
- SB 608: Designates Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, the third day of Diwali or Good Friday as “optional holidays” for state employees. Filed by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas.
- SB 611: Requires a criminal background check of potential employees of senior living facilities. Filed by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.