AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers approved $495.3 million in additional dollars for Operation Lone Star, leaders announced Friday.
"The ongoing crisis on our southern border calls for unprecedented action by the legislature," said Rep. Greg Bonnen, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. "This funding will provide agencies participating in Operation Lone Star with the necessary resources to successfully continue the state's commitment to fighting the flow of migrants entering into Texas illegally.”
Operation Lone Star is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border launched to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Since its commencement in March 2021, 10,000 Texas National Guardsmen and support personnel have been sent to the border, costing Texas taxpayers an average of $2.5 million a week.
The approved transfer will take money from the general revenue budgets of six other state departments, including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
State officials said the appropriations come from unused money in the 2020-21 fiscal year as well as 2022 fiscal year money where other funding sources have been secured. Thus, the transfer will not affect any agency or program function.
Of the total, $465.3 million will go toward the deployment of national guards, while the remaining $30 million will support other state agencies involved in the operation.
“Having spent my entire career fighting to preserve public safety, I believe this funding is necessary to continue the state’s efforts in supporting Operation Lone Star to combat criminal activity, human trafficking and gang violence,” said Sen. Joan Huffman, chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
The amount approved by lawmakers Friday is less than what OLS leaders requested earlier this month. During a senate committee meeting, OLS leaders said they needed $531 million to keep the operation going through the end of the fiscal year, which ends Aug. 31. Without the infusion, officials said the operation would run out of money May 1.
The new funding is in addition to the $2 billion in border security funding the legislature approved in September, bringing the then total border security budget to nearly $3 billion.
Officials said the new infusion will only address immediate needs as they continue to evaluate future funding needs.
"Texans’ safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve."
