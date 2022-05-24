Multiple law enforcement K-9 teams from departments across North Texas are continuing their training in Hunt County this week.
The United States Police Canine Association (U.S.P.C.A.) Region 20 Trials are scheduled to continue through Thursday in Greenville.
Tuesday’s event, which was open to the public, had been expected to take place at the Greenville SportsPark, but due to the threat of rain was moved to the Longhorn Arena and Event Center in Greenville.
The trials set Wednesday and Thursday morning are private due to drug and bomb searches. Thursday evening is the banquet and awards.
It is the first time Greenville has hosted the trials since 2016. At that time Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy Phil Prather and K-9 Officer Bo took First Place Overall for Combined Narcotics and Patrol, while Pemberton and the late K-9 Officer Rex took Second Place Overall for Combined Narcotics and Patrol.
Following this week’s event, the top teams from the regional trials will be competing during the national level USPCA trials later this year.
Additional details about the Region 20 Trials are available online at www.uspca20.org/upcoming-events.html
