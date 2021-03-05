One of the heaviest March snowfalls in North Texas history fell six years ago today, as more than three inches fell across the region.
Schools and businesses in Hunt County were closed and driving was hazardous, as the snow fell on a layer of sleet which had fallen the night before.
But the rare late winter storm offered children and their parents a chance to practice their skiing and sledding skills on the sides of the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville.
