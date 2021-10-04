Today is the final day to be able to register to vote for the Nov. 2 electiond and with early voting starting soon, the Hunt County Voter Administration Office is rolling out new voting machines which will allow people to vote the traditional paper ballot, or electronically while providing a paper backup of their ballot selections.
The change has the convenience of electronic voting while offering assurances to voters who have long desired a paper trail system.
Public demonstrations of the new Hart InterCivic Verity Duo system will be held Monday, October 4 thru Wednesday, October 6 at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington, Greenville from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
