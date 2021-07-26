Veterans of the Korean War will be honored during an event hosted by the Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 in Royse City.
The public is being invited to attend a Korean War Veteran Armistice Day Proclamation, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Erby Campbell Boulevard in Royse City.
The free event will be conducted to honor and remember all Korean War Veterans. All veterans are invited and they do not have to be a member of the American Legion.
The official Proclamation will be read, each Veteran will receive a small token and light refreshments will be served.
The National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day will be observed Tuesday. Each year, the President of the United States issues a proclamation announcing the date as a day of national observance in honor of Korean War veterans and their families.
It is a time to remember the American troops who died in the conflict, those wounded, along with the prisoners of war.
The official proclamation issued in 2019 reads, “In 1953, the Korean Armistice Agreement ended more than 3 years of brutal fighting against communist expansionism and tyranny on the Korean Peninsula. On National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, we honor the brave patriots who secured freedom and democracy in the Republic of Korea, and we pay tribute to the more than 23,600 Americans who were killed in action and the more than 103,000 who were wounded in that conflict.”
