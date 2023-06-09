Hundreds of United States and Texas flags will be retired with dignity during a ceremony scheduled in Greenville Saturday.
The Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2139, Councils 7438, and 16202 (Commerce) are sponsoring a US/Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2705 Sunset Strip in Greenville.
This is the third annual event conducted locally and is designated for the purpose of disposing of worn US and Texas flags with dignity. Approximately 250 flags were retired during each of the past two ceremonies.
Representatives with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, fire and police departments and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office are expected to participate.
The public is invited to attend and anyone who may have worn flags they would like to dispose of can bring them to the event.
