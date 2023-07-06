With the Independence Day celebrations now in the rear view mirror, one local organization is wanting to offer another dose of freedom later this month, and Hunt County’s first responders have a chance to share in the fun for free.
The Knights of Columbus Councils 7438 in Greenville is hosting the “Freedom Fest 20223” at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2705 Sunset Strip in Greenville.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. July 15 and will feature live music from Matthew Middleton and Texas Drive.
There is a $10 cover charge, with those 12 and under free, and with food and drinks available for purchase.
All first responders, however, will receive free admission and a free meal of a hamburger or hot dog basket and water.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets.
Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/296581166089686
