AUSTIN — Ken Paxton takes the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general after beating out challenger George P. Bush in a runoff Tuesday night.
As of 8 a.m. and with all polling locations reporting, Paxton had 67.96% of the vote, compared to Bush. Paxton, in the midst of corruption allegations, is seeking his third four-year term.
In the statewide Republican races, Dawn Buckingham ended the night with a sizable lead over challenger Tim Westley for land commissioner with 68.79% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner and incumbent Wayne Christian also had 65.04% of the vote in his favor against Sarah Stogner. While Christian has the backing of established politicians including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Stogner rose to fame as a fierce underdog after Texas rancher Ashley Watt poured $2 million into Stogner’s campaign.
In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, results were closer but still favorable to Mike Collier, who clinched the nomination with 54.79% of the vote over Michelle Beckley. Rochelle Mercedes Garza also ended the night ahead of challenger Joe Jaworski with 62.72% in the race for the attorney general nomination.
Other statewide Democratic races include a large win for Janet Dudding in the race for comptroller with 61.4% over Angel Luis Vega. Jay Kleberg defeated Sandragrace Martinez with 52.92% for the land commissioner nomination.
