The Congressman representing Hunt County in the nation’s capital is already announcing plans to run for re-election in 2024 and has drawn the support of national and two local leaders.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) serves in U.S. House of Representatives District 3, which includes Hunt County and most of Collin County. He has scheduled a campaign kickoff fundraiser for 6 p.m. June 1 at Local Yocal, 350 E. Louisiana St. in McKinney. Attendance for the event is $50 per person or $75 for a couple.
Self won the House District 3 seat in November 2022 and began his term in January.
Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved last year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Self is an Army veteran from 1975-1999, who served with the Special Forces and Army Rangers.
