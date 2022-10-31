The Republican in the race for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt County, intends to make a campaign stop in Greenville Tuesday.

Keith Self is hosting the event, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street.

Due to redistricting,  Hunt County moved this year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.

Self, of McKinney is the GOP challenger seeking the post.

He previously hosted a campaign event at the Oaks Country Club in Greenville.

