The Republican in the race for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt County, intends to make a campaign stop in Greenville Tuesday.
Keith Self is hosting the event, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street.
Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved this year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Self, of McKinney is the GOP challenger seeking the post.
He previously hosted a campaign event at the Oaks Country Club in Greenville.
