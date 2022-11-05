After the original date of Oct. 29 turned out to be a washout due to heavy rain, Keep Greenville Beautiful has rescheduled Make A Difference Day.
This year’s effort will be a litter pick up targeting the bridge area at U.S. Highway 69/1nterstate 30, downtown and along the Roy Warren Parkway area.
Keep Greenville Beautiful Executive Director, Jennifer Pittsinger said additional locations may be included, depending on the turnout.
The event will be the morning of Nov. 12. Registration and supply pick up is at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 7:30 a.m. with teams going out at 8 a.m.
Lunch is provided for volunteers when they come back in around 11.a.m.
Those wanting more information or to pre-register can call 903-441-1399 or email keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com
