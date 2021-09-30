Granted, it has felt more like summer outside recently, but it won’t be too much longer before cooler weather conditions will help encourage local residents to handle seasonal outdoor projects.
With that in mind, Keep Greenville Beautiful has scheduled the fall edition of its Home and Garden Show, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South. Admission is free and there will be free parking for the event.
Multiple exhibits are expected to be presented for those wanting to know more about fall planting, home improvements and more.
Among the vendors expected to be on hand are Greenville Heat and Air, Spradling's Greenhouse, Pampered Chef, Hargrave & Hargrave Foundation Repair, Lime Digital Printing, Lone Star Credit Union, Uptown Forum, Greenville Floral, Susie's Stuff (wreaths and fall decor), the Greenville Fire and Police Departments, Lab Solutions and Altrusa.
Anyone wanting additional information can email keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com or call or text 903-441-1399.
