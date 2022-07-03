One of Greenville’s most popular celebrities will help lead Monday’s Park Street Independence Day Parade.
Pud Kearns has been named as the official Grand Marshal for this year’s event.
Kearns is one of the most well known and active volunteers in Greenville and Hunt County.
Kearns is already deep into helping plan for this year’s Bras For The Cause Hunt County, the local effort to help raise awareness and prevention of breast cancer. Kearns was named as the 2019 Herald Banner Person of Distinction, in part due her tireless efforts at assisting in a variety of causes, including Bras For The Cause.
Among her many other talents, Kearns is also a marketing communications specialist and national sales director at Housewarmers.
The Park Street Independence Day Parade is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church.
The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons.
Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect. Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Brent Money at 903-450-6420 or email at brent.money@gmail.com
At the conclusion of the parade at approximately 11 a.m., the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church will present its annual patriotic program.
