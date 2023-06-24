The Kavanaugh Methodist Church Community Enrichment Series and the Park Street Historical Association will present this year the 26th annual Fourth of July Parade and Patriotic Program.
The Park Street Parade starts at 10 a.m. The Patriotic Program will be held in the Kavanaugh Methodist Church Sanctuary immediately following the Parade on Tuesday morning, July 4, starting around 10:45 a.m.
The first Fourth of July Parade and Patriotic Program were originally organized and sponsored by the Kavanaugh Community Enrichment Series and the Park Street Historical Association as a citywide community Independence Day celebration on July 4, 1997.
These two events have been a part of Greenville’s July Fourth celebration every year since 1997 with the exception of one year during the pandemic.
The 2023 program will feature patriotic music and will include lots of audience participation. The program will open with a welcome by the Dan Petty, the Chairman of Kavanaugh’s Leadership Council.
Edwin Walker will make make an encore appearance as organist for the program. Following the organ prelude, the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag will be led by an honor guard.
Special guests participating in the program this year will include local citizens who are recognized for giving their time and their efforts toward the betterment of the community.
The customary singing of patriotic songs will include the Armed Forces Salute during which members and veterans of the Army, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy are invited to stand to be recognized as we sing each of their anthems.
Dr. Randall Hooper, Director of Music at Kavanaugh Methodist Church, will lead the traditional July Fourth Community Choir. The choir will give a special performance of The Battle Hymn of the Republic arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky.
Anyone who would like to sing in the Choir is invited to be a member of the Special July Fourth Community Choir for the annual performance of The Battle Hymn of the Republic.
All alumni of the July Fourth Community Choir and any who wish to join the choir for the first time are welcome.
The one and only choir rehearsal will occur at 9 a.m. in the Kavanaugh Sanctuary on Tuesday, July 4. Music for the Choir will be provided at the rehearsal. All those singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic should sit in the choir loft.
The patriotic music sung by the choir and thea udience throughout the program will be accompanied by organ, piano and additional instruments. In addition to Walker playing the organ and piano, musicians for the program include Ethan Gainer, second nd organ, Julee Walker, piccolo, and Brian Walker, trumpet. The p rogram will conclude with a crowd favorite, The Stars and Stripes Forever.
Immediately after, the Kavanaugh Community Enrichment Committee and Members of Kavanaugh will host a free watermelon picnic for all. The watermelon, donated by Brookshire’s Food Store, will be served on the lawn on the east side of the Church building following the Patriotic Program.
Everyone from Greenville, Hunt County and the surrounding area is invited to come to this old-fashioned celebration of Independence Day, July 4. Wear red, white, and blue and bring flags to wave. This annual program is offered free to the community by the Kavanaugh Community Enrichment Series.
Kavanaugh Methodist Church began its Community Enrichment Series in 1979 for the purpose of offering a variety of programs for the enjoyment of the entire community. The committee which plans these programs does so with the goal of fulfilling its mission of presenting enriching programs as Kavanaugh=s gift to the community. By doing so, the church hopes to contribute to the moral and spiritual life of the larger community. In addition to the annual Fourth of July Patriotic Program, past programs have included the African Children=s Choir, the Walden Piano Quartet, Mayor Ron Kirk of Dallas, the Texas Boys= Choir, Steve Blow, The Red River Valley Chorus, The Suzuki Strings Orchestra, Amahl and the Night Visitors, Turtle Soup, Edgar Cruz, Dallas Puppet Theater, Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines and many others. All programs are presented free of charge to the public. The Kavanaugh Community Enrichment Series is financed entirely by a special fund of private donations established for this purpose.
All programs are free. No charge for admission.
