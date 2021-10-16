A Caddo Mills teenager, missing since Oct. 1, has been found safe.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has reported Kaiden Allen, 16, was located today.
The statement released by the office this afternoon:
On Oct. 3, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing child from a residence in Caddo Mills, Texas. Kaiden Allen, a 16 year old female, was reported to have voluntarily left the care and control of her parents and was last seen at Shenaniganz’s in Rockwall. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office diligently followed up on information that developed in reference to Allen’s disappearance.
On Oct. 15 the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Rangers obtained information that indicated Allen may be located in a small town south of Madisonville in Grimes County. Assistance was sought from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in locating Allen. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is glad to report to the public that Allen was located this morning by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Allen was safe and unharmed.
Sheriff Terry Jones wants to thank his investigators, the Texas Rangers and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for the hours of work that was put into locating Allen and returning her to her parents.
