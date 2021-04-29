The 196th District Court has announced that the jury selection process scheduled for Monday, May 3, has been canceled. Anyone who had a jury summons on that date is no longer required to attend. Anyone needing additional information can contact the court at 903-408-4190 or the Hunt County District Clerk’s Office at 903-408-4172.
Jury trials in 196th District Court canceled for May 3
