The 196th District Court has announced that the jury selection process scheduled for Monday, May 17, has been canceled. Anyone who had a jury summons on that date is no longer required to attend. Anyone needing additional information can contact the court at 903-408-4190 or the Hunt County District Clerk’s Office at 903-408-4172.
Jury selection for 196th District Court canceled
