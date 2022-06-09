Two courts at the Hunt County Courthouse have announced jury selections, which had been scheduled for Monday, have been cancelled.
The 354th District Court jury selection for Monday, 06.13.2022, at 9:30 a.m. has been cancelled.
The County Court At Law #1 jury selection for Monday, 06.13.2022, at 10 a.m. has been cancelled.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County District Clerk's Office at 903-408-4172 or dclerk@huntcounty.net
