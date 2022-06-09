3545h District Court

Two courts at the Hunt County Courthouse have announced jury selections, which had been scheduled for Monday, have been cancelled.

The 354th District Court jury selection for Monday, 06.13.2022, at 9:30 a.m. has been cancelled.

The County Court At Law #1 jury selection for Monday, 06.13.2022, at 10 a.m. has been cancelled.

Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County District Clerk's Office at  903-408-4172 or dclerk@huntcounty.net

