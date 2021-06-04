The Hunt County District Clerk’s Office has announced the jury pool scheduled for the 196th District Court Monday has been canceled. Those seeking additional information can contact the District Clerk’s Office at 903-408-4172.
Jury pool cancelled for 196th District Court Monday
