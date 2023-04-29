The final weekend of the 2023 Hunt County Fair & Livestock Show features today’s Sale of Champions.
There are still chances to catch a live show, check on the vendors or spend time on the midway rides.
Saturday’s schedule includes the Creative Cooking Contest in the morning, the 2023 Buyers Barbecue at noon and the 2023 Sale Of Champions starting in the Livestock Arena at 1 p.m.
Buyers at the 2022 sale broke all previous records, spending $784,000.
Mark Chestnutt is performing tonight, with special guests Cody Wayne, Lane Hunt, Cody Cresswell and Brendan Lira.
Sunday’s finale includes a Celebracion del Cinco De Mayo.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds are located at 9800 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville.
Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for kids before 8 p.m. and $20/$10 after 8 each night. Gates open noon today and Sunday.
Armbands for all you can ride specials are available each night of the Fair. Details are available at https://www.huntcountyfair.net/p/2023-fair/tickets--deals2
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
