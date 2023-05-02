It was a case of deja vu during Saturday’s Sale of Champions at the Hunt County Fair & Junior Livestock Show.
The 2023 Grand Market Steer, shown by Tyler Struckmeyer with Bland FFA, was won by Platinum Ford, which bid $6 per pound for the 1,185 steer, for a bid price of $7,110. Struckmeyer also sold the Grand Champion Steer at the 2022 Sale of Champions.
Other top entrants during the show included Michael Connelly, with the Celeste FFA, who had the Grand Champion Market Swine;Willow Fuller, with the Wolfe FFA City FFA, who entered the Grand Champion Market Lamb; Kalie Hampton, from the Boles FFA, with the Grand Champion Market Goat; Sydnee Tomiello, from the Wolfe City FFA, with the Grand Champion Market Broilers; Pace Ellers with Greenville FFA, who showed the Grand Champion Market Fryers; Wyatt Smith from Wolfe City FFA, entered the Reserve Champion Market Steer; Loran Strickler with the Lone Oak FFA entered the Reserve Champion Market Swine; Kayson McAfee from the Caddo Mills 4H, who entered the Reserve Champion Market Lamb; Kyle Pierce with the Boles FFA, who presented the Reserve Champion Market Goat; Charles Morgan with the Campbell FFA, who entered the Reserve Champion Market Broilers; and Case Money from the Lone Oak FFA with the Reserve Champion Market Fryers.
The 2023 Hunt County Fair wrapped up its run Sunday with the all day Celebracion del Cinco De Mayo.
Those seeking additional information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
