Two commemorations of Juneteenth are scheduled in the area this weekend.
The Monday after Juneteenth is also an official holiday.
* The 2022 Juneteenth Festival in Greenville is scheduled 2-7 p.m. Saturday at Graham Park and is sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity, Love & Integrity Funeral Home, the Greenville North Community and the Hunt County Mission.
The day is expected to feature food, vendors, drinks, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, card and board games, a water balloon fight, a tuck of war and a sack race among other activities.
• The Hands of Hope Community Development Corporation and the city of Royse City are hosting the First Annual Juneteenth Weekend. The celebration begins with a banquet Friday evening, which is a ticketed event not open to the pubic.
The Juneteenth Festival is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday and is open to the public with food, music and games planned through 8 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, 801 E. Old Greenville Road in Royse City. The community block party is set to include bounce houses, games, a DJ and live music, food trucks, vendor booths and more.
The Juneteenth Worship Service is scheduled at the church Sunday morning. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and the service starts at 10:45 a.m., with the event open to the public.
Additional information is available online at www.handsohopecdc.com
• Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the traditional remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
It is also a holiday this year.
President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth was already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
As Juneteenth is officially on a Sunday this year, the holiday is being observed on Monday, June 20.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also approved adding a commemoration of Juneteenth to the county holiday schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.