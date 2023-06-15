Two celebrations are scheduled in the days ahead, recognizing the local commemoration of Juneteenth.
Some may also have an extra day off in the upcoming weekend, as Juneteenth is an official holiday.
• The 2023 Juneteenth Festival, “Celebrating As One,” is scheduled 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reecy Davis Center, 4320 Lee St. in Greenville.
The day is expected to feature basketball games, dominoes, food, two DJs, a photo booth, contests, giveaways and more.
There will also be a voter registration drive at the location.
Churches, vendors, entertainers or anyone of interest wanting to participate can contact Rev. Sam Dew at 214-856-9678 or Francisco Davis at 214-881-9400.
Anyone wishing to donate to the event can contact the NAACP Greenville Branch at P.O.Box 1843, Greenville, 75403
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Blvd. in Greenville, will present “Discovering About Our Roots” about Juneteenth Freedom Day. The event is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday at the library or live on the library’s Facebook page and will be presented by Dr. Dimetrous Nixon, a local African American historian and 2020 Herald-Banner Unsung Hero. Refreshments will also be provided.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the traditional remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
It is also a holiday.
President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth was already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also approved adding a commemoration of Juneteenth to the county holiday schedule.
