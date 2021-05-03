The city of Greenville has officially called for a June 12 runoff election for the City Council Place 1 race.
In the Place 1 contest, Terry Thomas received 354 votes (49.24%) Saturday to Brian Hudgeons' 188 votes (26.15%) and Ramon Rodriguez's 177 votes (24.62%). The contest will move to a June 12 runoff between Thomas and Hudgeons, as none of the candidates finished with more than 50 percent of the vote.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said early voting will be scheduled June 1-8. with extended early voting on June 1 and 3.
Ash was still waiting Monday afternoon on confirmations from the other various agencies conducting elections Saturday before announcing which, if any, would be included on a runoff ballot.
