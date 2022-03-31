AUSTIN — A judge in Texas has asked federal investigators to look into allegations of child abuse and sex trafficking at a Texas shelter after she declared she lost trust in the state’s investigations.
U.S. District Judge Janis Jack is overseeing the 11 year federal case over Texas’ struggling foster care system. During a hearing Wednesday, she received an update on the status of investigations into The Refuge — a Bastrop shelter where staffers were accused of perpetuating child abuse and human trafficking within the facility's walls.
Since then, state investigators and court-appointed monitors tasked as watchdogs over the state’s foster care system have provided conflicting statements on what happened.
Allegations of abuse at The Refuge first broke on March 10 when the claims were revealed during a hearing.
According to state timelines, the first incidents were reported on Jan. 24-25, and involved at least two girls who were housed at the facility. In that case, an employee is accused of taking nude photos of the girls with the intent to sell the images. Refuge staff said the employee was immediately fired.
A month later, two girls escaped the facility with the help of Refuge employees. An additional three employees were fired following that incident, according to Refuge staff.
Soon after the incidents were disclosed publicly, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation into the allegations at The Refuge. Less than a week later, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw sent a letter to Abbott that said there was “no evidence” of child abuse at the facility. He stood by those statements when speaking before a Texas House committee on the matter last week.
On Monday, court watchdogs said in a filing that there was “ample evidence” to substantiate allegations of child sex abuse, exploitation, neglectful supervision and physical abuse at the facility. Monitors added that McCraw’s letter was “premature.”
Court monitors said the letter was sent before all interviews were conducted and that at least one child was “upset” by the Ranger’s conclusions.
Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters said Wednesday that she too believed the Texas Rangers’s investigation was incomplete.
“The records made available to the Monitors to date also include significant evidence of serious risks to child safety at The Refuge,” according to the filing. “The evidence strongly suggests Col. McGraw’s conclusion that there was no evidence of sexual abuse or trafficking at The Refuge was, at best, premature.”
Attorneys for the Texas Rangers asked that Jack not call on federal investigators yet, instead allowing more time for the state to conclude its investigations.
Jack denied that option saying she has lost confidence in the state’s investigation, adding that she believed it was being conducted poorly.
The criminal investigation referral will ask federal prosecutors to investigate whether child pornography was produced and distributed, and if it would qualify as sex trafficking, Jack said.
“I'm disappointed with what the Rangers have done and what they have said," Jack said.
