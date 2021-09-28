COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce accepted an invitation of membership to the Southland Conference for athletics on Tuesday, which means the Lions will be leaving the Lone Star, their home conference since 1931.
The Southland Conference extended the offer following the unanimous approval of its presidential Board of Directors. The Lions will officially join the Southland on July 1, 2022, and begin a four-year transition from NCAA Division II up to Division I at the same time.
“It is a distinct honor to join the Southland Conference,” Texas A&M-Commerce President Mark J. Rudin proclaimed in accepting the Southland’s invitation. “This decision was made with feedback from several key constituent groups at the university — led by our student body leadership. Careful and thoughtful consideration was given to assessing the opportunity to compete at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. As we finalized our decision, it became evident that this exciting initiative is squarely aligned with our institutional mission to Educate, Discover and Achieve.”
“The presidents of the Southland Conference welcome Texas A&M-Commerce to the league and look forward to the university becoming a valued member of NCAA Division I,” said Dr. Daryl Burckel, McNeese State President and Southland Board of Directors Chair. “From the beginning of our review, the Board of Directors quickly recognized the dynamic leadership of President Rudin, the institution’s strong academic record and its consistent athletic successes. Further, the university’s administrators, head coaches, staff and student-athletes have exhibited a consistent alignment in their views of this outstanding university and its Division I future in athletics.”
“It is a tremendous honor and opportunity to welcome Texas A&M University-Commerce, a noted institution of higher education with an outstanding athletic history, into the Southland Conference,” said Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett. “We have every expectation that A&M-Commerce will become an outstanding member of NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference, continuing its long championships tradition of competing for league titles and national tournament berths.”
Touting a “Best in Class” mission, mentality, and experience, Lions’ athletics features sponsorship of 14 varsity sports, including men’s sports of football, basketball, golf, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field. Women’s sports include basketball, golf, soccer, softball, volleyball, cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.
“Joining the Southland Conference is an historic opportunity for our institution and athletics program,” said A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Tim McMurray. “This decision was assessed comprehensively and strategically, and I commend Commissioner Burnett, the Southland Conference Board of Directors, and the Southland Conference athletics directors for their camaraderie, communication, and engagement over the last month. Our student body and student-athlete voices were prioritized during this process. Their advocacy and leadership absolutely validated this decision.”
The Lions have enjoyed remarkable success in recent years, including winning the 2017 NCAA Division II Football National Championship, highlighting five consecutive postseason football berths since 2015. Overall, 53 A&M-Commerce athletic teams have earned NCAA postseason bids since 2015, including a record 11 teams in 2018-19. Other performance highlights include individual NCAA track and field national championships, an NCAA softball regional championship and multiple recent NCAA berths in volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.
In addition to its 2017 NCAA title, the Lions’ football program also won the 1972 NAIA national championship. Other national championships have included men’s basketball (NAIA 1954-55), men’s golf (NAIA 1965) and men’s tennis (NAIA 1972 and 1978). Prominent student-athletes at A&M-Commerce have included NFL stars Harvey Martin, Wade Wilson and Dwight White and noted U.S. Olympic medalist John Carlos.
A&M-Commerce, then called East Texas State, was one of five universities to found the LSC at a meeting on April 25, 1931 in Denton. The other four members, North Texas State, Sam Houston State, Southwest Texas State and Stephen F. Austin have since left the conference.
The Southland Conference, which was founded in 1963, has been undergoing some recent changes after Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin left the Southland to join the Western Athletic Conference.
Current universities in the Southland Conference include Texas schools Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word, plus Louisiana schools Southeastern Louisiana, the University of New Orleans, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.
The LSC currently features 13 Texas universities, plus two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico and one in Arkansas.
Other Texas universities in the LSC include Angelo State, Dallas Baptist, Lubbock Christian, Midwestern State, St. Edward’s, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin, Texas Woman’s, UT-Tyler and West Texas A&M.
The other LSC members are Cameron University and Oklahoma Christian from Oklahoma, Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
The LSC is in NCAA Division II. The Southland is in the higher NCAA Division I including the FCS division for football.
