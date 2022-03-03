A man was found dead in his car after police responded to an automobile accident Thursday morning in Greenville.
The man’s identity was not immediately available.
According to a city of Greenville press release, at about 10 a.m. police were dispatched to the intersection of Joe Ramsey Boulevard and Wellington Street in reference to a major crash.
When officers arrived, they saw that the crash involved two vehicles. One of them was occupied by an unresponsive man, who later was determined to be dead, according to the news release.
Occupants of the other vehicle were transported by ambulance to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Justice of the Peace Wayne Money arrived and performed an inquest and ordered an autopsy. The investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Officer Herron at kherron@ci.greenville.tx.us or (903) 453-0433.
